Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tahsildar stabbed to death by retired headmaster in Karnataka

According to police, the incident occured when tahsildar Chandramaulishwara (54) had gone to Toppanahalli village in Bangarpet Taluk in Kolar to survey a piece of land. There was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:25 IST
Tahsildar stabbed to death by retired headmaster in Karnataka

A Tahsildar was on Thursday allegedly stabbed to death by a retired school headmaster in Kolar district, about 80 km from here, police said. According to police, the incident occured when tahsildar Chandramaulishwara (54) had gone to Toppanahalli village in Bangarpet Taluk in Kolar to survey a piece of land.

There was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land. The two were involved in a heated argument and Chandramaulishwara tried to intervene. In the melee, Venkatachalapathi lost his cool and stabbed the Tahsildar to death, police said.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to the injuries on the way, police added. Condemning the incident, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to one of the family members.

The chief minister said he had directed the police to initiate stringent action against the accused. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded action against the accused and all those involved in the crime.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Multilateral system needs an upgrade: MEA policy advisor

The multilateral system of the world needs an upgrade as 21st century concerns and issues require institutions to be rebuilt and reformed, Ashok Malik, policy advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday. Speaking at the In...

England's beauticians, gyms and pools to reopen in more lockdown easing

Theatres in England will be able to hold outdoor performances from this weekend and beauticians can reopen next week in a further easing of the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said on Thursday.Indoor gyms and swimming pools in England will...

Soccer-Rio shelves plan to allow fans into matches

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro has shelved a plan to allow fans back into professional soccer matches and warned residents of the resort city on Thursday they are courting trouble by continuing to frequent its famous beaches. Sunbathing and sw...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them but ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation.The decision means v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020