Man arrested for duping people in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly duping several people here on the pretext of investing in Kotak Securities, officials said

The Crime Branch, Jammu, arrested the accused, identified as Mohinder Paul Sharma, of Kathua for impersonating a regional head of Kotak Securities and duping gullible people, they said. Sharma was arrested from Muthi area of Jammu city after a team of the Crime Branch tracked him, the officials added. According to a written complaint lodged by one Sham Sunder Gupta of Jammu, the accused duped him and other people worth lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investing in Kotak Securities, they said

The accused is presently remanded in police custody so that an investigation into the case is done.