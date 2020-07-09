Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, son arrested

Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:31 IST
UP: Gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, son arrested

Hours after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, his wife, son and a servant were held by the Uttar Pradesh STF here on Thursday evening. Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said. The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, sources said. Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities. She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3. She had connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence. Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush. She will be taken to Kanpur and interrogated along with her husband, sources said.

Earlier, police had visited the gangster’s Krishna Nagar residence twice but could not find Richa or their son. Vikas Dubey is being brought to Kanpur on a transit remand.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry Sp...

Galwan clash made Indians reduce Chinese app usage even before govt ban: Nielsen Media

Indians reduced usage of Chinese apps following death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, even before the government banned 59 of those apps, data released by Nielsen Media showed on Thursday. The government on June 29 banned 59 apps...

Financial sector will need to be recapitalised, says Kotak

The financial sector needs recapitalisation as it will witness erosion of capital due to increase in bad loans caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak said. He further said there will be costs that cannot be borne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020