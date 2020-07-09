Left Menu
Delhi police arrests criminal who had escaped from custody 2 years ago

The accused, identified as Sandeep alias Dhillu Pahalwan, had escaped with the help of his associates when he was taken to Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi two years ago for a dental check-up, they said Pahalwan, who is a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district, was arrested from Siliguri in West Bengal, police said.

The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal who had escaped from their custody two years ago, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Sandeep alias Dhillu Pahalwan, had escaped with the help of his associates when he was taken to Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi two years ago for a dental check-up, they said

Pahalwan, who is a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district, was arrested from Siliguri in West Bengal, police said. A reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared for his arrest, police said. In June, police got a tip-off that Pahalwan was hiding in Rajashtan and was frequently changing his hideouts, following which a team reached the state but by then, the accused had escaped, a senior police officer said. "On July 5, the team got information that Pahalwan was hiding somewhere in Siliguri in West Bengal following which they reached there and arrested the accused on Wednesday evening from a market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. The accused was associated with the Sunil Tillu gang of Tajpur, Delhi which had a rivalry with Jitender alias Gogi Gang, also of Delhi. Pahalwan was involved in 22 cases of murder, extortion, dacoity, robbery and assault on police. He was arrested in 2013 and escaped from police custody on February 19, 2018 from Maulana Azad Medical College, the DCP said. After his dental check-up, while he was being taken to van, his associates had thrown chili powder in the eyes of police personnel and aided his escape, Kushwah said. In March 2018, Sandeep, along with his associates killed a rival gangster Monu outside Rohini Court on the direction of Sunil Tillu, who was lodged in a Delhi jail, the DCP added.

