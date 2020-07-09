India-EU summit to be held through video conference on July 15

The 15th summit between India and the European Union will be held via video conference on July 15, the Ministry of External Affairs and officials of the influential grouping announced on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on a range of issues in the summit, EU officials said.

The leaders are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, the officials said. The Ministry of External Affairs said the summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political and security relations, trade and investment, and economic cooperation. The summit is also expected to discuss developments around the COVID-19 pandemic and contemporary global matters of interest to both sides. The 14th India-EU Summit was held on October 6, 2017, in Delhi. Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit Brussels in March for the summit. But his visit was canceled in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The EU officials said the summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, and rule of law. The summit is aimed at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India, the officials said, adding the leaders will discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas of security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.