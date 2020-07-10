4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda
Over Rs 10 lakh in cash was also found in their possession, they said. All of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Cases of drug trafficking are often reported from Malda, which is on the India-Bangladesh border.PTI | Malda | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:56 IST
Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk, all residents of Narayanpur in Hospitalpara area, they said.
Police said 268 gram of brown sugar worth around Rs 27 lakh and coagulated opium weighing 512 gram were seized from them. Over Rs 10 lakh in cash was also found in their possession, they said.
All of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Cases of drug trafficking are often reported from Malda, which is on the India-Bangladesh border.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malda district
- West Bengal
- Kaliachak
- Narayanpur
- Bangladesh
- India
ALSO READ
Lockdown should be implemented properly in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
475 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in West Bengal
Coronavirus death toll in West Bengal climbs to 606 with 15 more fatalities; 475 fresh cases take tally to 15,648: Health bulletin.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to intervene and advise Coal Ministry not to wind up its subordinate offices in Kolkata.
We want Metro Rail services in Kolkata to resume from July 1: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.