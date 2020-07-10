Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian battalion wins UNIFIL environment award

UNIFIL’s Indian Battalion (INDBATT) was adjudged first for a project that seeks to “increase awareness and decrease waste generation by planting seedlings in their positions and areas of responsibility, preventing littering, reusing plastic bottles, building green houses and building compost pits,” a press release from UNIFIL said. UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col gave the annual environmental awards to seven Missions entities for initiating and implementing innovative projects to preserve environment.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:03 IST
Indian battalion wins UNIFIL environment award

An Indian battalion stationed with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has won an environment award for a project that aims to decrease waste generation, reuse plastic, build green houses and compost pits. UNIFIL’s Indian Battalion (INDBATT) was adjudged first for a project that seeks to “increase awareness and decrease waste generation by planting seedlings in their positions and areas of responsibility, preventing littering, reusing plastic bottles, building green houses and building compost pits,” a press release from UNIFIL said.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col gave the annual environmental awards to seven Missions entities for initiating and implementing innovative projects to preserve environment. The Mission’s Sector West Headquarters and Irish-Polish Battalion (IRISHPOLBATT) won the award for 2nd place. The Sector West Infrastructure Management Centre (IMC) project aimed at turning food waste into compost and donating to the host communities. The IMC mechanical organic composting machine has the capacity to produce 20 tons of compost every day, the release said.

The IRISHPOLBATT project supported host communities by reducing environmental hazards within their area of responsibility. Other UNIFIL units that received awards and recognitions included French-led Force Commander’s Reserve, Indonesian Battalion, Republic of Korea Battalion and Italian Battalion.

UNIFIL launched the “Annual Environment Awards” in December last year to recognise environmental achievements within the Mission’s area of operations. The awards commend individuals, UN positions, contingents, sections and units that have demonstrated leadership, innovation or exceptional activities in protecting the environment.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...

Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, Smile on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singers fifth album debuts on August 14, with the title track dropping...

Chhattisgarh ministers meet Governor to seek assent to bills

Four Chhattisgarh ministers met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and urged her to give assent to a bunch of amendment bills related to universities cleared by the state assembly as a delay in their approval appeared to cause unease in the Congress g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020