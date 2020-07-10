Vikas Dubey should have been punished after trial in court: SBSP chief

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said that gangster Vikas Dubey should have been punished after a trial in court and alleged that he had been killed so that the government can hide its incompetence. "He (Vikas Dubey) has been killed so that the government can hide its incompetence. He was a criminal and should have been punished. He should have been punished under the rule of law after a court trial," Rajbhar told ANI.

This statement comes in the backdrop of Dubey's death in an encounter with the police today in Kanpur. The SBSP chief also alleged that "since the BJP government came in power, Vikas Dubey was being shielded by the state administration. In order to save himself, Vikas had revealed how some leaders used to aid him."

"How did Vikas Dubey manage to flee? How did he manage to reach Ujjain? Uttar Pradesh police with 2.5 lakh personnel must answer this," he said. Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine. The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)