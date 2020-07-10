PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia's largest solar power project in MP's Rewa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing. "Today, Rewa has really created history. This place has been identified with mother Narmada and white tiger. Now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been attached to it," the Prime Minister said.

"With this solar power project, the people of Madhya Pradesh and the industries set up here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get benefits from it. Apart from Rewa, similar work is underway at Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur," the Prime Minister added. "When all these projects are ready, Madhya Pradesh will definitely become a hub of cheap and clean electricity. The biggest benefit of this project will be to the poor, middle-class families, farmers and tribals of the state," he said.

Notably, this mega solar power project is comprised of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park. Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for development of the solar park. (ANI)