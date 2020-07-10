LeT militant arrested in J-K's Bandipora

Security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition from his possession, police said on Friday. Based on a specific input regarding movement of militants towards Hajin town, a joint naka was established in Hakbara area of Hajin town by security forces on Thursday evening, a police official said.

He said during checking, a militant identified as Rafiq Ahmad Rather alias Haji, a resident of Chandergeir, was apprehended while trying to hurl a grenade on the naka party. The official said incriminating material along with two live grenades and 19 live rounds of AK-47 rifle were recovered from his possession.

Rather had joined the LeT recently and was tasked to carry out grenade attacks on security forces in and around Hajin locality, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, the official added.