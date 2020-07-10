Postal services resume in Srinagar following easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Postal services have resumed in the Kashmir Valley from Friday after lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic was eased. While private courier services were stalled during the lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the main branch of the GPO in Srinagar was a life-saver for the people in the Valley during the lockdown. "It was important to protect the people from the disease so we had to stop some services. Now that all the services have resumed in their full capacity, people of the Valley will surely be benefitted. For the safety of our customers as well as our staff, we will follow all the guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance," said Majnu Sharma, the Chief Post Master General.

With only 50 per cent attendance at the GPO, the staff readily served the people who came to enquire about their couriers, Aadhaar cards, money orders and speed posts. During the lockdown, post offices also made special efforts to serve far-flung areas of Kashmir. Things have started easing out now and the resumption of postal services will benefit people in a large way, a local resident said.

For the benefit of the customers, the infrastructure of the GPO in Srinagar has been improved and people are able to avail of the same facilities available in other parts of the country, a visitor from outside the city said. (ANI)