Andhra reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 25,422

As many as 1,608 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus tally to 25,422, said the state health department on Friday. Out of the total cases, there are 11,936 active cases in the state, while 981 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of discharged patients to 13,194.

In the past 24 hours, 15 deaths are reported -- two each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts, and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts -- taking the total deaths to 292 due to COVID-19. With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)