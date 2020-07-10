Left Menu
CISCE declares class 10, class 12 results 2020: 99.33 pc students pass ICSE, 96.84 pc pass ISC

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday declared results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday declared results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for 2020. While the pass percentage of Class 10 is 99.33 percent, the pass percentage of class 12 is 96.84 percent.

The results of the ICSE and ISC 2020 examinations were declared through the careers portal of the council, the website of the council and through SMS. The CISCE exams, which were scheduled to be held in February and March, got postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were later decided to conduct in July but were cancelled after the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.(ANI)

