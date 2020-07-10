Left Menu
MSDE lanches ASEEM portal to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities

Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) refers to all the data, trends and analytics which describe the workforce market and map demand of skilled workforce to supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:12 IST
MSDE lanches ASEEM portal to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities
ASEEM portal aims at supporting decision and policymaking via trends and analytics generated by the system for programmatic purposes. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrMNPandeyMP)

In an endeavour to improve the information flow and bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today launched 'Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM)' portal to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities. Apart from recruiting a skilled workforce that spurs business competitiveness and economic growth, the Artificial Intelligence-based platform has been envisioned to strengthen their career pathways by handholding them through their journeys to attain industry-relevant skills and explore emerging job opportunities, especially in the post COVID era.

Envisaging the rapidly changing nature of work and how it impacts the workforce is crucial in restructuring the skilling ecosystem with the new normal settling post-pandemic. Besides identifying major skills gap in the sectors ​and providing a review of global best practices, ASEEM will provide employers with a platform to assess the availability of a skilled workforce and formulate their hiring plans. Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) refers to all the data, trends and analytics which describe the workforce market and map demand of skilled workforce to supply. It will provide real-time granular information by identifying relevant skilling requirements and employment prospects.

Announcing the launch of the ASEEM portal, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said "Driven by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatamanirbhar Bharat' and his assertion of 'India as a talent powerhouse' at the India Global Week 2020 Summit, the ASEEM portal has been envisioned to give a huge impetus to our persistent efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled workforce across sectors, bringing limitless and infinite opportunities for the nation's youth. The initiative aims to accelerate India's journey towards recovery by mapping the skilled workforce and connecting them with relevant livelihood opportunities in their local communities, especially in the post COVID era. With the increasing use of technology and e-management systems which assist in bringing in processes and intelligent tools to drive demand-driven and outcome-based skill development programs, this platform will ensure we bring in close convergence and coordination across various schemes and programs operating in the skill ecosystem. This will also ensure that we monitor any sort of duplication of data and further re-engineer the vocational training landscape in the country ensuring a skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling in a more organised setup."

Highlighting how ASEEM will bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market, Shri AM Naik, Chairman, NSDC and Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro Limited said, "Migrant labour has been severely impacted by the socio-economic fallout of the COVID pandemic. In the current context, NSDC has taken up the responsibility of mapping the dispersed migrant population around the country and providing them with the means to rebuild their livelihood by matching their skill-sets to available employment opportunities. The launch of ASEEM is the first step on that journey. I am confident that the real-time information ASEEM provides to both employer and employee will add value to the labour ecosystem and contribute to building the trust among the workforce, which is essential for the recovery of the economy."

ASEEM https://smis.nsdcindia.org/, also available as an APP, is developed and managed by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Bengaluru-based company Betterplace, specialising in blue-collar employee management. ASEEM portal aims at supporting decision and policymaking via trends and analytics generated by the system for programmatic purposes. ASEEM shall help in providing real-time data analytics to NSDC and its Sector Skill Councils about the demand and supply patterns including - industry requirements, skill gap analysis, demand per district/ state/cluster​​, key workforce suppliers, key consumers​, migration patterns​ and multiple potential career prospects for candidates.​ The portal consists of three IT-based interfaces -

Employer Portal – Employer onboarding, Demand Aggregation, candidate selection ​Dashboard – Reports, Trends, analytics, and highlight gaps ​Candidate Application – Create & Track candidate profile, share job suggestion ​ASEEM will be used as a match-making engine to map skilled workers with the jobs available. The portal and App will have provision for registration and data upload for workers across job roles, sectors and geographies. The skilled workforce can register their profiles on the app and can search for employment opportunities in their neighbourhood. Through ASEEM, employers, agencies and job aggregators looking for skilled workforce in specific sectors will also have the required details at their fingertips. It will also enable policymakers to take a more objective view of various sectors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

