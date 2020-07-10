NRTI announces admission for academic session 2020-21

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) under the Ministry of Railways in Vadodara on Friday announced admissions for the academic session 2020-21. The institute has announced the admissions for the third academic session and will be accepting only the online applications. The NRTI will admit students to its established Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Business Administration programmes in Transportation Technology and Transportation Management respectively, read the release issued by the institute.

Meanwhile, it is also accepting applications for two new B.Tech programmes, two new MBA programmes and four new MSc programmes which were introduced recently in the institute. Most of these programmes offered are exclusive at NRTI. The new programmes also include an international Masters in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration offered in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, UK where students will spend one year at the University of Birmingham, it added. The last date for application is July 31, 2020, for BBA, BSc and post-graduate programmes. The entrance test for these programmes will be held on August 23, 2020, at multiple centres across the country. B Tech admissions will be based on JEE Mains score, the last date of application is September 14, 2020, as per the release. (ANI)