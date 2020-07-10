Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers in Northern Cape warned against fake inspectors

Provincial Chief Inspector Ivan Vass said the Northern Cape's Calvinia Labour Centre has since Monday, received complaints from farmers in the Brandvlei area about suspicious individuals who have been attempting to access their farms, posing as labour inspectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northern Cape | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:44 IST
Farmers in Northern Cape warned against fake inspectors
The department has urged all farmers and employers in the areas to report any suspected cases directly to the SAPS on 08600 10 111. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Department of Employment and Labour in Northern Cape has warned farmers and employers in the Namakwa area to be on the lookout for suspicious individuals who act as inspectors in an attempt to access their farms.

Provincial Chief Inspector Ivan Vass said the Northern Cape's Calvinia Labour Centre has since Monday, received complaints from farmers in the Brandvlei area about suspicious individuals who have been attempting to access their farms, posing as labour inspectors.

"We would like to warn our farmers and employers around the Hantam Local Municipality to be on a look-out for these suspicious characters that act as inspectors and try to trick employers into allowing them access to their farms or workplaces.

"The Department of Employment and Labour would like to put it on record that, currently all Inspections and Enforcement Services (Inspectors) are operating remotely and do not do active inspections across the province," Vass said.

Vass said that the inspectors are currently performing administrative inspections remotely since the national lockdown and responding to Impimpa hotline cases, as well as emergency Occupational Health Safety Act inspections when the need arises.

Vass said the incidents have been reported to the Area Commissioner of the South African Police Services for investigation.

The department has urged all farmers and employers in the areas to report any suspected cases directly to the SAPS on 08600 10 111.

"Employers are reminded that departmental inspectors carry identity cards, drive on clearly marked vehicles and make notifications for inspections, before visiting any workplace or farm," Vass said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...

Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Rajasthan chief minister, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, police said. The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the polic...

Ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 curbs: Noida DM to officials

All senior government officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown-like curbs which will come into effect from 10 pm on Friday and continue till Monday evening, officials said. District Mag...

Both sides agreed it was essential to maintain enduring peace in border areas for overall development of ties: MEA on talks with China.

Both sides agreed it was essential to maintain enduring peace in border areas for overall development of ties MEA on talks with China....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020