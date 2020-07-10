Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs seizes cigarettes worth over Rs 1.5 crore at New Delhi railway station

The customs preventive officials on Friday seized cigarettes worth over Rs 1.5 crore illegally brought through a COVID special train at the New Delhi railway station, officials said. The customs preventive officials had on Tuesday seized 4.5 lakh cigarette sticks illegally brought in a COVID special train at old the Delhi railway station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:03 IST
Customs seizes cigarettes worth over Rs 1.5 crore at New Delhi railway station

The customs preventive officials on Friday seized cigarettes worth over Rs 1.5 crore illegally brought through a COVID special train at the New Delhi railway station, officials said. They said 10 lakh cigarette sticks of 'Special Gold Esse' and 'Super slim Esse Light' brands were packed in 100 cartons.

These cartons were recovered from a goods compartment of a COVID-19 special train coming from Varanasi to Delhi, the officials said. Besides, around 9 lakh cigarettes of a lesser known brand and valued at around Rs 36 lakh were seized from the same train, they said.

“These were misdeclared and concealed in 38 big gunny bags,” an official said. The total seizure is around 19 lakh cigarette sticks valued at around Rs 1.56 crore, he said.

“A person linked with the two consignments has been held and is being questioned. Further investigation is in progress,” the official said. The customs preventive officials had on Tuesday seized 4.5 lakh cigarette sticks illegally brought in a COVID special train at old the Delhi railway station. The cigarettes, valued at Rs 40 lakh, were seized from the goods compartment of the train. Foreign-brand cigarettes are in demand in the country’s grey market as they are of good quality and nicely packed, the official said.

“Whereas, cigarettes produced and packed in India have to mandatorily mention specified health warning, both in pictorial and text formats, that acts as a source of discouragement for the smokers,” he added. Further, there is a requirement of a declaration for imported cigarette packs under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The declaration on the packs should contain the name and address of the manufacturer or importer or packer, quantity of the product, month and year of manufacturing or pre-packing or importation and the retail sale price, among others..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients stage protests alleging negligence;hospital refutes charge

Nizamabad Telangana, Jul 10 PTI Relatives of two COVID-19 patients who died at the government hospital here on Friday, protested alleging their kin died due to medical negligence, a charge denied by the hospital. Three COVID-19 patients had...

Rome zoo shows off two lion cubs born under lockdown

A Rome zoo showed off two lions cubs on Friday, both born during the citys long coronavirus lockdown.Staff said the sisters were the first Asiatic lions born at Bioparco zoo since it started keeping the endangered species 22 years ago. A tr...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth League members demand resignation of CM, police use tear gas to disperse protesters

Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the members of Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, as they were protesting in Kozhikode to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ove...

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020