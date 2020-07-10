Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:43 p.m.

Nepal reports 118 new coronavirus cases: Health Ministry. 5:32 p.m.

UP records highest single-day spike of 1,338 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 33,700. 5:08 p.m.

COVID-19: Pune to go on 10-day lockdown starting July 13. 4:58 p.m.

NGT slams UP chief secretary for allowing brick kilns during COVID-19, terms it criminal offence. 4:19 p.m.

Several senior Punjab officials found COVID-19 positive; minister takes corona test. 4:09 p.m.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72 pc: Health Ministry. 3:52 p.m.

Sri Lanka detects cluster of over 250 COVID-19 cases. 3:05 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh clocks single day highest of 1,608 cases, taking its COVID-19 tally to 25,422. Toll reaches 292 with 15 fresh deaths: Government bulletin. 2:56 p.m. 26 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya.

2:29 p.m. Pasteurising breast milk may inactivate novel coronavirus: Study.

2:16 p.m. 15 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh take total tally to 302.

1:56 p.m. Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam; death toll climbs to 32: State Health Minister.

1:45 p.m. Karnataka CM to 'work from home' after staff test positive for coronavirus.

1:09 p.m. Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 5,000-mark.

1:01 p.m. 80-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry; 72 new cases take tally to 1,272.

1:00 p.m. It's unfair to conduct exams during COVID-19; exams should be cancelled, students be promoted on past performance: Rahul Gandhi. 12:24 p.m.

755 new COVID cases take Odisha's tally to 11,956. 12:18 p.m.

Four more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 495, an official said. 11:50 a.m.

23 people test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram. 11:45 a.m.

China warns of 'unknown pneumonia' deadlier than COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. 9:42 a.m.

Record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 7,93,802; death toll climbs to 21,604 with 475 new fatalities: Government. PTI SAR SAR.