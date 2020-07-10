Two criminals arrested from south Delhi

Two men who were allegedly involved in multiple shooting incidents in the national capital were arrested from south Delhi's Tughlakabad area, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Hari Krishan (25) and Rahul alias Danda (24), both residents of south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, they said. Krishan, a sharp-shooter of gangster Prince Tewatia, and Rahul were involved in four cases of shooting. "On Thursday, police received a tip-off that Krishan would come near Ridge area in south Delhi's Tughlakabad area to meet his associate Rahul around 1 pm. A trap was laid and both the accused were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. Two pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the DCP said. Krishan told police that on the directions of Tewatia, he along with his four associates had fired at a shopkeeper in Wazirabad on June 1, in which a person named Rakesh Chauhan, who was not the target, had been injured. Chauhan had succumbed to injuries eight days later, Kushwah said. According to Krishan, there was a land dispute between two people -- Rambir Singh and Ajeet, both residents of Wazirabad. Ajeet was an associate of Tewatia. The actual target was Rambir and Chauhan was mistakenly shot, the DCP said. Rahul also confessed that on November 28, 2019, he and his three associates, had fired at the residence of a businessman in Karol Bagh after receiving instructions to do so from two men -- Mahesh and Atta-ur-Rehman -- both lodged in Mandoli Jail at that time, in order to extort money, Kushwash said. Rahul and his associates had demanded Rs 20 lakhs from the victim. When the victim refused, they had fired at his residence, he said. On June 12, Rahul and his associate had again fired at the clinic of a doctor in the Sangam Vihar, police said. Apart from these incidents of shooting, Krishan was involved in 11 other criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and others, police added.