Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two criminals arrested from south Delhi

Krishan told police that on the directions of Tewatia, he along with his four associates had fired at a shopkeeper in Wazirabad on June 1, in which a person named Rakesh Chauhan, who was not the target, had been injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:20 IST
Two criminals arrested from south Delhi

Two men who were allegedly involved in multiple shooting incidents in the national capital were arrested from south Delhi's Tughlakabad area, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Hari Krishan (25) and Rahul alias Danda (24), both residents of south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, they said. Krishan, a sharp-shooter of gangster Prince Tewatia, and Rahul were involved in four cases of shooting. "On Thursday, police received a tip-off that Krishan would come near Ridge area in south Delhi's Tughlakabad area to meet his associate Rahul around 1 pm. A trap was laid and both the accused were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. Two pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the DCP said. Krishan told police that on the directions of Tewatia, he along with his four associates had fired at a shopkeeper in Wazirabad on June 1, in which a person named Rakesh Chauhan, who was not the target, had been injured. Chauhan had succumbed to injuries eight days later, Kushwah said. According to Krishan, there was a land dispute between two people -- Rambir Singh and Ajeet, both residents of Wazirabad. Ajeet was an associate of Tewatia. The actual target was Rambir and Chauhan was mistakenly shot, the DCP said. Rahul also confessed that on November 28, 2019, he and his three associates, had fired at the residence of a businessman in Karol Bagh after receiving instructions to do so from two men -- Mahesh and Atta-ur-Rehman -- both lodged in Mandoli Jail at that time, in order to extort money, Kushwash said. Rahul and his associates had demanded Rs 20 lakhs from the victim. When the victim refused, they had fired at his residence, he said. On June 12, Rahul and his associate had again fired at the clinic of a doctor in the Sangam Vihar, police said. Apart from these incidents of shooting, Krishan was involved in 11 other criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and others, police added.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients stage protests alleging negligence;hospital refutes charge

Nizamabad Telangana, Jul 10 PTI Relatives of two COVID-19 patients who died at the government hospital here on Friday, protested alleging their kin died due to medical negligence, a charge denied by the hospital. Three COVID-19 patients had...

Rome zoo shows off two lion cubs born under lockdown

A Rome zoo showed off two lions cubs on Friday, both born during the citys long coronavirus lockdown.Staff said the sisters were the first Asiatic lions born at Bioparco zoo since it started keeping the endangered species 22 years ago. A tr...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth League members demand resignation of CM, police use tear gas to disperse protesters

Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the members of Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, as they were protesting in Kozhikode to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ove...

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020