4 cops injured in attempt to avert clash, one held

Four policemen have been injured in an attack by a man with an iron rod in Dakshina Kannada district, sources said on Friday. The attack took place on Thursday night when the four, including a sub-inspector, reached Melkar in Bantwal taluk of the district to prevent a clash between local people and lorry drivers, the police sources said.

The assailant Abdul Salam (28), who turned on the policemen for intervening, has been arrested, they said without disclosing the reason for the face-off between the locals and the truckers. The injured policemen have been treated in a hospital while Salam, also injured, has been hospitalised, the sources said.

A case under various sections of IPC for the attack, obstructing duty and damage to property has been registered against the assailant, they said..