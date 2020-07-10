Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh

India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:33 IST
India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control. The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). It said the two sides reaffirmed to ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. "They also agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian delegation at the online talks was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs while the Chinese side was headed by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department in China's foreign ministry. "They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector," the MEA said.

It said both sides agreed that it was necessary to sincerely implement the understandings reached between senior commanders. The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.

Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as COVID-19 case tally hits another record

Wall Streets three main indexes struggled for direction on Friday as investors were nervous about a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide further damaging Corporate America. U.S. stock futures rose before the market opened after data ...

India moves up a rank to become second-largest source of FDI for UK

India invested in 120 projects and created 5,429 new jobs in the UK to become the second-largest source of foreign direct investment FDI after the US in 2019, according to new UK government figures released on Friday. The Department for Int...

Noida: Samsung mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.5 cr stolen during transport; 6 held

Six people, including three truck drivers, have been arrested for allegedly stealing Samsungs mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.50 crore from a vehicle carrying those to a warehouse in Noida, police said on Friday. Fifty-six boxes containing al...

India's economic recovery started from June: SBI chairman

The countrys economy, which witnessed a disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, has started recovering from June, State Bank of Indias Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Kumar said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020