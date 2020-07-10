Left Menu
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K's Nowshera

Pakistan has initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ceasefire violation was initiated in the Nowshera Sector, district Rajouri at about 6:45 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

