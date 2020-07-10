Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K's Nowshera
Pakistan has initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:54 IST
The ceasefire violation was initiated in the Nowshera Sector, district Rajouri at about 6:45 pm today.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
