625 kg poppy seized from Punjab-bound truck in JK, driver held
A police party intercepted a truck coming from Kashmir in the Suketar area of Jhajjar Kotli on the city outskirts and during its checking recovered the contraband concealed in 25 bags, they said. The driver of the truck, identified as Sukhvinder Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested, the officials said, adding the vehicle was seized.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:08 IST
Police on Friday seized 625 kilogram of poppy from a Punjab-bound truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, following which the driver of the vehicle was arrested, officials said. A police party intercepted a truck coming from Kashmir in the Suketar area of Jhajjar Kotli on the city outskirts and during its checking recovered the contraband concealed in 25 bags, they said.
The driver of the truck, identified as Sukhvinder Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested, the officials said, adding the vehicle was seized. An FIR was registered in police station Jhajjar Kotli in this regard and further investigation is underway, they said.
