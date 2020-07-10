Mathura temples to be closed for weekend owing to lockdown

Left Menu
“All the temples including Bhagwat Bhavan, based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan, would remain closed on July 11 and 12 for devotees due to the lockdown imposed by the state government," Kapil Sharma, Secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan said, while speaking to reporters on Friday. However, the seva pooja (spiritual rituals performed by priests) would continue without any devotees for both the days, he added.

Owing to the lockdown imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government to contain the spread of coronavirus, all temples here will remain closed for devotees on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. “All the temples including Bhagwat Bhavan, based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan, would remain closed on July 11 and 12 for devotees due to the lockdown imposed by the state government," Kapil Sharma, Secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan said, while speaking to reporters on Friday.

However, the seva pooja (spiritual rituals performed by priests) would continue without any devotees for both the days, he added. The temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan, would again open for the devotees on July 13.

The noted Dwarkadhish temple would also remain closed for devotees on both the days, Rakesh Tiwari, Legal and Media in-charge of the temple said. The religious rituals performed by the mukhiya of the temple would continue inside the temple on July 11 and 12.

The step has been taken at the behest of Goshwami Brajesh Kumar Maharaj, the head of the temple, he said. However, devotees would get the facility of usual 'darshan' on July 13 between 10 to 11 am and 6 to 7 pm.

Yet, all other temples in Mathura will remain closed till July 31, Padma Nabh Goshwami, Secretary, Radha Raman temple, said. Even though the temple's revenues have been severely affected, the step has been taken for the safety of devotees, he added.

