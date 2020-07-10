Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPCW moves motion against Syria, India abstains

It also calls upon Syria to resolve all outstanding issues regarding its initial declaration of its chemical weapons stockpile and programme. Ambassador Rajamony said India has an impeccable record on non-proliferation of chemical weapons and has supported various measures for strengthening the Convention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:03 IST
OPCW moves motion against Syria, India abstains
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India has abstained from a West-supported move seeking action against Syria for use of chemical weapons saying the issue needs to be resolved through a process of engagement and dialogue with the country, officials said on Friday. India and eight other countries -- Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, UAE, Algeria, Bangladesh, and Kenya -- abstained on a draft decision on 'Addressing the Possession and Use of Chemical Weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic' at the Hague-based headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Thursday, the officials said.

The decision moved by France and other western countries was adopted during the 94th session of the executive council by a 29-3 vote with Russia, China, and Iran opposing, they said. The officials said India has chosen the middle path by abstaining and has not sided either with western countries or with the three nations that opposed it. Permanent Representative of India to the OPCW, Venu Rajamony told the executive council that India decided to abstain because it believes the issues mentioned in the draft decision need to be resolved through a process of engagement and dialogue with the state party.

The decision calls upon Syria to declare the facilities where chemical weapons were developed, produced, stockpiled and operationally stored for delivery, and also to declare all of the chemical weapons it currently possesses as well as chemical weapons production facilities and other related facilities. It also calls upon Syria to resolve all outstanding issues regarding its initial declaration of its chemical weapons stockpile and program.

Ambassador Rajamony said India has an impeccable record on non-proliferation of chemical weapons and has supported various measures for strengthening the Convention. "It believes that the OPCW and its Technical Secretariat have served the convention well. Any use of chemical weapons would be in complete disregard of humanity, and reprehensible. India is firmly opposed to any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, under any circumstances. The perpetrators of such abhorrent acts must be held accountable," he said.

Rajamony said India has always attached high importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which embodies the global norm against the use of chemical weapons, and stands for its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation. "India has also extended its full support to the OPCW and its Technical Secretariat. We are close to achieving the objective of universal adherence to the CWC, which is critical to achieving a universal, comprehensive, verifiable non-proliferation of chemical weapons. We urge the remaining States that are not parties to the convention to consider acceding to the convention at the earliest," he said.

Referring to the reports of the Director-General on progress in the elimination of the Syrian Chemical Weapons Programme, Rajamony said India has consistently urged and encouraged active engagement between the Syrian Arab Republic and the OPCW to resolve all outstanding issues concerning Syria's initial declaration and the subsequent amendments. "We welcome and encourage cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and the technical secretariat and hope that the resumption of the high-level consultation, currently affected by the COVID-19, would address all outstanding issues," the Indian diplomat added.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria anti-corruption chief suspended, accused of graft

The head of Nigerias anti-corruption agency has been suspended from office following corruption allegations against him. President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Com...

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organizations emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus, he told an online ...

Not a two-group company, have no ‘quasi-partnership’ with Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd: Tata Sons to SC

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it is not a two-group company and there is no quasi-partnership between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. The Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court while r...

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020