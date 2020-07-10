Left Menu
One more Minister tests positive for virus in TN

On his twitter handle, he said he spoke to Raju over phone and conveyed his wishes for his quick recovery after he got to know that the minister and his wife have tested positive for the virus. Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said he prayed for Raju's speedy recovery.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, who is also a senior AIADMK leader based at Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu, has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Friday. Raju is the third minister to test positive and he was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami said he prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of the minister and his wife, who has also tested positive. On his twitter handle, he said he spoke to Raju over phone and conveyed his wishes for his quick recovery after he got to know that the minister and his wife have tested positive for the virus.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said he prayed for Raju's speedy recovery. Panneerselvam also appealed to all in public life to work with abundant caution.

DMK president M K Stalin said he too spoke Raju and conveyed his wishes for his recovery and wanted people to be careful. Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan and Electricity Minister P Thangamani had tested positive recently and were being treated.

