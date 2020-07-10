8 more die of COVID-19 in Assam, toll rises to 35

Left Menu
Eight more people, including a policeman, succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, pushing the death toll to 35 in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Updated: 10-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:45 IST
Representative image

Eight more people, including a policeman, succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, pushing the death toll to 35 in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. While seven patients lost their lives at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), one died at the COVID-19 centre set up at IIT-Guwahati on the northern bank of the capital city, Sarma said.

"Sad & anguished to inform that 3 #COVID patients - Sri Ashok Jain (63) of Athgaon, Sri Vinod Kumar (47) of Jalukbari & Mrs Dipali Dutta (65) of Sarumataria admitted at GMCH succumbed to their infection today. They had severe pneumonia (sic) & were on invasive ventilation," the minister said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, Sarma said four COVID-19 patients - Rakhal Deb (42), Ramesh Kayastha (68), Sukhamay Bhowmik (72), Arahi Baruah Saikia (70) died due to the infection.

They were admitted at the intensive care unit of the GMCH, he said. "With a heavy heart I inform you that Shri Hareswar Nath, 53 years old, a non-symptomatic patient with no co morbidities succumbed to COVID 19 at IITG COVID care centre. His oxygen levels plummeted to 90 within hours and he collapsed... My heartfelt condolences to their families," the minister said in a tweet.

Nath is the first policeman in Assam to die of the coronavirus infection. Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

"With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform that Hav. Hareswar Nath, 16 IRBn, who tested positive for #CoronaVirus on July 7, 2020 passed away today. Our deepest condolences are with the bereaved family and colleagues," Assam Police tweeted. With these fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 35, of which 21 people have lost their lives in the last four days.

Assam has so far reported a total of 14,600 coronavirus cases, including 5,700 in Guwahati itself.

