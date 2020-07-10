Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US Defence Secretary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark T Esper during which India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh and overall security scenario in the region figured prominently, people familiar with the development said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:48 IST
Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US Defence Secretary
Representative image Image Credit: DoN CIO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark T Esper during which India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh and overall security scenario in the region figured prominently, people familiar with the development said. Singh and Esper also deliberated on ways to further boost bilateral defence and security cooperation, they said, adding the telephonic conversation took place at the request of the US side.

China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position on the row, they said. The border standoff between India and China had also figured during Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the US has been keenly monitoring the fast evolving situation in eastern Ladakh. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Indians have done their best to respond to China's "incredibly aggressive actions", asserting that Beijing has a pattern of "instigating" territorial disputes and the world shouldn't allow this bullying to take place.

"I've spoken with Foreign (External Affairs) Minister (S) Jaishankar a number of times about this (Chinese aggressive actions). The Chinese took incredibly aggressive actions. The Indians have done their best to respond to that," Pompeo told reporters in Washington. Earlier this week, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the US military will continue to "stand strong in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else".

"Our military might stands strong and will continue to stand strong, whether it's in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else," he told Fox News. Defence and security ties between India and the US have been on an upswing in the last six years. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner," intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with New Delhi to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

About Singh's telephonic talks with Esper, sources said the two sides have been in regular touch with each other. "They have spoken several times on bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. Today's conversation was in continuation of this exchange," said a source. The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.

Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...

Rajasthan reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 497 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,174. The number of active cases stands at 5,057.Three deaths were recorded in Bikaner, a...

Nigeria suspends anti-graft chief during investigation into agency

Nigeria has suspended the head of its anti-corruption body, the attorney generals office said on Friday, days after the attorney general accused the agency of diverting funds that had been recovered during investigations into graft.Ibrahim ...

G4S settles with UK fraud office over criminal tagging bills

Security services provider G4S on Friday agreed to pay 44.4 million pounds 56.16 million in fines to settle with Britains fraud office and avert criminal charges against its unit that stem from an investigation dating back to 2013.G4S rehab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020