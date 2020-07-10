Body of missing veterinary doctor found in pond in UP
The body of a veterinary doctor, who had gone missing on Monday, was found in a pond in the Kotwali area of Shamli district on Friday, police said. The family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and demanded a probe into the incident, they said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:55 IST
The body of a veterinary doctor, who had gone missing on Monday, was found in a pond in the Kotwali area of Shamli district on Friday, police said. Some people spotted the body floating in the pond and informed police, they said.
The body was sent for post-mortem, police said. The family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and demanded a probe into the incident, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shamli