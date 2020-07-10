Urban Affairs Ministry invites proposals from cities to promote cycling

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday invited cities to come up with quick solutions to promote cycling, in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 on public transport. Smart Cities Mission, a flagship programme of the central government, has started accepting registrations for the "India Cycles4Change Challenge".

According to a statement, in October this year, 11 cities will be shortlisted under this initiative. These cities will receive awards of Rs 1 crore and guidance from national and international experts to further scale-up the initiatives. It stated that the challenge aims to help cities connect with their citizens as well as experts to develop a unified vision to promote cycling.

Cities would be encouraged to create extensive cycling networks using low-cost methods like pop-up cycle lanes and non-motorised zones and set up community-led cycle rental schemes. These short-term measures could be converted into permanent ones later. It stated that cities can access the challenge brief and register for the "India Cycles4Change Challenge" on the portal https:martnet.niua.org/indiacyclechallenge/.

The portal also offers further details on the challenge and a registration form for citizens, experts, and CSOs to express their interest in collaborating with the city for the project..