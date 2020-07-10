Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:26 IST
AIIMS Delhi junior doctor jumps off 10th floor of hostel, dies

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor at AIIMS here died on Friday after he jumped from the tenth floor of a hostel, police said. The victim has been identified as Anurag. He was a junior resident doctor at the Department of Psychiatry, they said. He used to live in the doctors' hostel and allegedly jumped from its tenth floor around 5 pm, a senior police officer said. "He was shifted to the AIIMS casualty where he succumbed to his injuries. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. According to sources, the doctor was suffering from depression.

