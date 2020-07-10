Woman falls to death as monkeys attack her

Woman falls to death as monkeys attack herPTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:27 IST
A 56-year-old woman died after falling off the roof of her house when monkeys attacked her here on Friday, police said
The woman, Rajbala, had gone to the rooftop of her house in Kuftadhar for some work. Suddenly some monkeys attacked her and in an attempt to save herself she fell down, they said
She was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) where she succumbed to injuries, police said.
