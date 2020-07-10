Left Menu
Record 1598-case spike takes Pune district count to 35,997

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:50 IST
Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testingpositive for novel coronavirus, taking the count here to35,997, an official said on Friday

The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, headded

"Of the new cases, 916 are in Pune city, which now has25,893 cases. However, 609 patients were also discharged fromhospitals. With 496 cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad is6,478," he said.

