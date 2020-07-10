Two Bangladeshi women rescued by BSF near Indo-Bangla border in WB

The BSF's South Bengal Frontier has rescued two Bangladeshi women, who were allegedly trafficked to India almost a year ago, near the international border in North 24 Parganas, officials said on Friday. The women, residents of Firozpur and Narail districts of Bangladesh, were stopped on the tracks on Thursday evening when they were illegally trying to cross over to the neighboring country via Swarupnagar area of North 24 Parganas, they said.

"Both the women were illegally brought to India from Bangladesh by human traffickers almost a year ago. One of them was working as dancer and singer at a bar in Kolkata, and the other was working at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district," a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said. As bars continue to remain shut due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, these two Bangladeshi women were making an attempt to cross the border illegally with the help of Indian touts, he said.

The women were handed over to the police for legal procedure, the official said. The BSF has so far rescued 10 women from human traffickers this year, he added.