AJKPC demands security audit of panchayat members

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) Friday requested the Centre to order a comprehensive security audit of Panchayat members in all vulnerable areas. “The killing of political workers and elected Panchayat members is a matter of concern for all. Family members of our Sarpanches and Panches are living under constant fear in such a hostile atmosphere. We appeal to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to direct the UT administration for early conduct of a security audit so that all Panchayat members in vulnerable areas are provided adequate security,” Anil Sharma, UT president of AJKPC told a press conference

The AJKPC leader, who was on a week-long visit to different Panchayats and Blocks in Kashmir Valley, said every Panchayat member wants to contribute more for the development of his village and Panchayat, but their movement and activities are confined due to security reasons

Blasting the Pakistani Army, the ISI and their nurtured terrorists' organization, Sharma said they are unable to face the brave armed forces of India, so they target innocent civilians and PRI members.