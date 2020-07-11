Indore reports 89 new coronavirus cases

As many as 89 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the district's tally to 5,176, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

The cumulative death toll due to COVID-19 in the district reached 261.

India's COVID-19 count has reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)