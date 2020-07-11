Kerala: Team formed to tackle 'super spread' of Covid cases in Poonthura

The district administration formed a Quick Response Team (QRT) in view of the 'super spread' of the COVID-19 cases in Poonthura. A number of revenue, police and health officials have been included in the group. An order issued by Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa said Covid QRT would remain under the control of Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Thiruvananthapuram.

"Tahsildar shall nominate one Deputy Tahsildar and clinical staff at one shift and shall ensure it works 24 hours. COVID QRT shall decide on the movement and emergency exit from the critical containment zone. Also, they shall regulate the movement of goods vehicles and manpower intended to replenish the stocks of Grocery/vegetable/meat shops and medical shops and all other essential services like water, electricity and sanitation, "the order said. It further added the district police chief, Thiruvananthapuram city and the district medical officer (Health) would be provided with at least one staff per shift. "District Medical Officer shall make necessary arrangements to make CHC Poonthura l and Govt. dispensary Vallyathura functioned 24X7 until further orders. Necessary doctors and other staffs need to be posted. An ambulance shall be made available in CHC Poonthura on 24x7 basis. Ten health desk also ought to be created," it said.

Apart from these, all Ayush dispensaries and private hospitals in containment and buffer zones have been asked to send all patients to COVID 19 screening centres in case if they have any symptoms. The administration also asked the Regional Manager of Supplyco to provide Mobile provisional Store service at containment areas, to make sure that people in the coastal region get essential items.

"The Lead Bank Manager is directed to ensure at least one mobile ATM service is ensured from 10 am to 5 pm every day," the order added. It has also asked the Kerala State Social Security Mission to arrange medicines for elderly patients at their home. "All individuals who visited critical containment zone/buffer zone for commercial or social or individual reasons are advised to watch themselves and to be in self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the last day of the visit. Also, they are advised to report to the nearest PHC/Govt. Health care facility if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19," the order added.

The necessary security will also be provided to doctors, healthcare workers and other officials who have been deputed to carry out various activities as part of Cluster Management Strategy in the Critical Containment Zone. (ANI)