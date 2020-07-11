Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: Team formed to tackle 'super spread' of Covid cases in Poonthura

The district administration formed a Quick Response Team (QRT) in view of the 'super spread' of the COVID-19 cases in Poonthura. A number of revenue, police and health officials have been included in the group.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:46 IST
Kerala: Team formed to tackle 'super spread' of Covid cases in Poonthura
All Ayush dispensaries and private hospitals in containment and buffer zones have been asked to send all patients to COVID 19 screening centres.. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration formed a Quick Response Team (QRT) in view of the 'super spread' of the COVID-19 cases in Poonthura. A number of revenue, police and health officials have been included in the group. An order issued by Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa said Covid QRT would remain under the control of Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Thiruvananthapuram.

"Tahsildar shall nominate one Deputy Tahsildar and clinical staff at one shift and shall ensure it works 24 hours. COVID QRT shall decide on the movement and emergency exit from the critical containment zone. Also, they shall regulate the movement of goods vehicles and manpower intended to replenish the stocks of Grocery/vegetable/meat shops and medical shops and all other essential services like water, electricity and sanitation, "the order said. It further added the district police chief, Thiruvananthapuram city and the district medical officer (Health) would be provided with at least one staff per shift. "District Medical Officer shall make necessary arrangements to make CHC Poonthura l and Govt. dispensary Vallyathura functioned 24X7 until further orders. Necessary doctors and other staffs need to be posted. An ambulance shall be made available in CHC Poonthura on 24x7 basis. Ten health desk also ought to be created," it said.

Apart from these, all Ayush dispensaries and private hospitals in containment and buffer zones have been asked to send all patients to COVID 19 screening centres in case if they have any symptoms. The administration also asked the Regional Manager of Supplyco to provide Mobile provisional Store service at containment areas, to make sure that people in the coastal region get essential items.

"The Lead Bank Manager is directed to ensure at least one mobile ATM service is ensured from 10 am to 5 pm every day," the order added. It has also asked the Kerala State Social Security Mission to arrange medicines for elderly patients at their home. "All individuals who visited critical containment zone/buffer zone for commercial or social or individual reasons are advised to watch themselves and to be in self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the last day of the visit. Also, they are advised to report to the nearest PHC/Govt. Health care facility if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19," the order added.

The necessary security will also be provided to doctors, healthcare workers and other officials who have been deputed to carry out various activities as part of Cluster Management Strategy in the Critical Containment Zone. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More COVID-19 cases in Syria's overcrowded rebel enclave

At least two doctors in Syrias opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a monitoring group on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave to three. The Syrian oppositio...

On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput 68 f...

German club plans mass virus testing to fill stadium again

German soccer club Union Berlin is offering free coronavirus tests for more than 20,000 fans as part of a plan to hold games in a full stadium in September. The Bundesliga club will offer testing ahead of each game to 22,012 fans the stadi...

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020