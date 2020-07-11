Gadchiroli: Naxals accuse man of being informer, kill him

Gadchiroli, Jul 11 (PTI Naxals killed a 28-year-old man in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra after falsely accusing him of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday. The killing took place on Friday and the body of Munshi Tado, a resident of Bhamragad, was found near his native village on Saturday, he added.

"He was taken away from the fields on Friday evening and killed. Naxals left pamphlets near Tado's body claiming he was a police informer," he said. In another incident, three people who posed as Naxals to loot trucks were held by Korchi police.