DCW seeks report from UP Police over woman's death

In a notice issued earlier this week, the women's panel sought by July 15 a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of the suspects arrested. "It has been reportedly alleged by the girl's family who was travelling with her that the conductor of the bus threw her out of the bus near the Mathura toll plaza and the girl died on the spot due to the same. The panel has sought an action taken report in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:12 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Delhi Commission For Women has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh police over the death of a woman after she was allegedly thrown out from a moving bus last month by its conductor who suspected her of being infected with the coronavirus. In a notice issued earlier this week, the women's panel sought by July 15 a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of the suspects arrested.

"It has been reportedly alleged by the girl's family who was travelling with her that the conductor of the bus threw her out of the bus near the Mathura toll plaza and the girl died on the spot due to the same. This is a very serious matter and merits your urgent attention," the DCW said. The panel has sought an action taken report in the matter.

