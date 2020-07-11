Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rains in HP for Sunday

Left Menu
The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh for July 12. The weather office has also forecast rainfall in the hill state till July 17. A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains in the middle hills for Sunday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:15 IST
The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh for July 12. The weather office has also forecast rainfall in the hill state till July 17.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains in the middle hills for Sunday. Rains in plains and low, middle and high hills of the state are also likely till July 17, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days. A few places in the state, including Manali, received light rains on Saturday.

Una was the hottest place in the hill state with a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius..

