Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal govt extends lockdown in capital complex till July 20

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region till 5 am on July 20, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters in a virtual press conference. The lockdown which was imposed in the capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa on July 6 was scheduled to end at 5 pm on July 13.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:48 IST
Arunachal govt extends lockdown in capital complex till July 20

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the capital complex for another week till July 20 in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region till 5 am on July 20, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters in a virtual press conference.

The lockdown which was imposed in the capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa on July 6 was scheduled to end at 5 pm on July 13. Kumar said the cabinet decided to extend the lockdown for another week due to spurt in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

Several cases were detected from various sectors at Naharlagun without any travel history. During the period, intensive surveillance will be carried on at C, E and F sector, Naharlagun. Contact tracing will also be intensified during this period. The lockdown will also see all the frontline workers from various departments undergo COVID-19 tests.

"We have sufficient quantity of antigen test kits for testing of all frontline workers and suspects," Kumar said. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Khandu said, "Had a virtual cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread of the virus at the very initial stage, the lockdown in the Capital region has been extended till July 20." In another tweet he said, "Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the standard operation procedure." The chief secretary disclosed that a total of 370 primary contacts of seven positive people from E-Sector at Naharlagun, have been identified and their swab samples have been sent for test.

"While 207 samples are negative, 27 samples tested positive of the virus and results of 136 are awaited," he said. On Saturday, 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the capital region.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from an apartment complex in E-sector of Naharlagun while, 11 more people, including a two-year-old child found to be infected of the virus who, had come in contact with the first coronavirus patient from E-sector at Naharlugan. Kumar informed that the lockdown guidelines announced earlier would remain unchanged except a few keeping in view the monsoon deluge in the capital region.

He said, heavy vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed to enter the state capital through Banderdewa check gate, while grocery shops at various colonies would be allowed to open from 9 am 5 pm, which would be regularised by the district administration. As per the guidelines issued earlier, any movement of public is restricted except medical emergencies for which required permit could be obtained from the capital deputy commissioner office.

All commercial and private establishments will remain closed. However, the manufacturing industries would be allowed to function but with bare minimum staffs while, private establishments such as banks including ATMs, press, health facilities, pharmacies, telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services are allowed to function with bare minimum staff.

All hospitality establishments would remain closed except those earmarked as quarantine facility. All religious institutions would remain closed and all sort congregation or gatherings are restricted.

In case of funeral service, maximum attendance is to be restricted to 20 individuals, the guidelines said. The chief secretary said that offices of the finance department and deputy chief minister would remain open in addition to those allowed earlier.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure all ryots get 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, July 11 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of Rythu Bandhu, a farm investment support scheme. Rao, who held a meetin...

CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor's vehicle

The Maharashtra government has transferred the probe into firing on Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshis vehicle in December last year to the CID, an official said on Saturday. The incident had occurred on Wardha Road here on December 17 when two mot...

UP's Gorakhpur reports 636 fresh COVID-19 cases

Eighty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the number of infections to 636, an official said. Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said 63 of the fresh cases were reported in rural areas and 25 in urban G...

G Narendra Kumar appointment as Delhi CEO 'kept in abeyance'

The Election Commission has kept in abeyance the appointment of G Narendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, purely due to administrative reasons, according to an official order. On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020