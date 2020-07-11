Karnataka imposes one week lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural from July 14

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14. "As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held. Asking people to join hands in controlling COVID-19 by remaining at home during the lockdown, he said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown." Yediyurappa complemented the efforts of COVID-19 warriors like Asha workers, Doctors, Medical staff, police, officials, Media and others who are working to control the spread of virus.

As of July 11 evening, cumulatively 36,216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges, a government bulletin said. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 16,862 infections.