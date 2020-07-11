R'than govt approves Rs 10 crore grant for RTDC

R'than govt approves Rs 10 crore grant for RTDCPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:25 IST
A grant of Rs 10 crore for Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a statement said on Saturday
The grant will be used for the payment of salaries and pension of RTDC employees, it said
During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the revenue collection of the RTDC hotels had dropped significantly and problems were being faced in payment of salaries and pension, the statement said.
