R'than govt approves Rs 10 crore grant for RTDC

A grant of Rs 10 crore for Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a statement said on Saturday

The grant will be used for the payment of salaries and pension of RTDC employees, it said

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the revenue collection of the RTDC hotels had dropped significantly and problems were being faced in payment of salaries and pension, the statement said.