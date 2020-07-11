Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 2232-case spike on Fri, Thane COVID-19 count now 53,152

A record spike of 2,232 COVID-19 cases on Saturday took Thane district's count to 53,152 while 53 deaths caused the overall toll to rise to 1,560, said an official. Thane city now has 499 deaths," the official informed. Palghar district so far has 9,041 cases, and 173 people have died of the infection..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:36 IST
Record 2232-case spike on Fri, Thane COVID-19 count now 53,152

A record spike of 2,232 COVID-19 cases on Saturday took Thane district's count to 53,152 while 53 deaths caused the overall toll to rise to 1,560, said an official. The rise was sharpest in Kalyan Dombivali which added 615 cases during the day, he added.

"Thane city now has 12,925 cases, Kalyan 12,152, Mira Bhayander 5,449, Navi Mumbai 9,132, Ulhasnagar 3,914, Bhiwandi 2,701 and Ambarnath 2,574," he said. "Thane accounts for 24 per cent of all cases in the district, followed by Kalyan at 23 per cent and Navi Mumbai 17 per cent. The mortality rate in the district is 2.93 per cent and the recovery rate 56.01 per cent. Thane city now has 499 deaths," the official informed.

Palghar district so far has 9,041 cases, and 173 people have died of the infection..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich from EPL

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Antonio has been a standout since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 hes s...

Two US Marine bases in Okinawa on lockdown after 61 COVID-19 cases reported this week

Two US Marine bases in Okinawa have been put on lockdown after 61 cases of coronavirus were reported this week. In light of recent clusters of positive COVID-19 cases on Okinawa, Marine Forces Japan has implemented additional HPCON health p...

Ensure all ryots get 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, July 11 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of Rythu Bandhu, a farm investment support scheme. Rao, who held a meetin...

CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor's vehicle

The Maharashtra government has transferred the probe into firing on Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshis vehicle in December last year to the CID, an official said on Saturday. The incident had occurred on Wardha Road here on December 17 when two mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020