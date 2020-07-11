Tamil Nadu reports 3,965 new COVID-19 positive cases, 69 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 3,965 new COVID-19 positive cases and 69 deaths, said that state health department. With this, the COVID-19 count in the state stands at 1,34,226 including 46,410 active cases and 1,898 deaths.

As many as 3,591 were discharged from the hospital today. India's COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)