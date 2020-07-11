Left Menu
COVID-19: Total lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural from July 14 to 22

Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued on Monday. "As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts, complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:28 IST
With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural from July 14 to 22. Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued on Monday.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts, complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement. During the lockdown period, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted, and MBBS, post graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

According to official sources, Yediyurappa decided on imposing lockdown after Ministers in-charge of eight zones in the state capital and experts suggesting in this connection. Ministers appointed as in-charge of eight zones in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic had held detailed discussions with all stakeholders including corporators in their respective jurisdiction regarding the situation on ground.

Asking people to join hands in controlling COVID-19 by remaining indoors during the lockdown, Yediyurappa said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown." He also complemented the efforts of COVID-19 warriors like Asha workers, Doctors, Medical staff, police, officials, Media and others who are working to control the spread of virus. Under Unlock 2.0, the government has already announced complete lockdown on five Sundays in the state starting from July 5 to August 2.

As of July 11 evening, cumulatively 36,216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges, a government bulletin said. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 16,862 infections, while rural has 345 cases.

Out of 2,798 fresh cases, highest so far, reported in the state on Saturday, a whopping 1,533 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone..

