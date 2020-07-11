Union Minister visits city hospitals, discusses COVID-19 war

Union Minister visits city hospitals, discusses COVID-19 warPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:35 IST
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy visited different hospitals here on Saturday and interacted with doctors and others on the steps to deal with COVID-19
"Shri Kishan Reddy (a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad) spoke to the doctors and staff about the details pertaining to testing, facilities and measures to handle the pandemic..., an official press release said
As part of his visit, he visited the Railway hospital, Secunderabad, which has been designated to provide COVID-19 care upon his request, and also the NIMS hospital at Punjagutta.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Shri Kishan Reddy
- Lok Sabha
- Secunderabad
ALSO READ
White male tiger dies due to neoplastic tumour in lower jaw at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park
Boycott of Chinese products must be done 'slowly but surely', say Hyderabad dealers
Pilot's wife commits suicide in Hyderabad
BAI plans training camp in Hyderabad from July 1, no domestic event till September
Stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad turning point in my career: Bhuvneshwar