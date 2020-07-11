1,417 new coronavirus cases detected in Pune, 29 deaths

Pune district reported a single-day highest spike of 1,417 new coronavirus patients since previous evening which took its case count to 37,414 on Saturday, a health official said. The death toll in the district reached 1,036 with 29 patients succumbing to the infection.

"Of 1,417 cases, 826 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 26,719 patients. However, 808 patients were also discharged from hospitals," the official said. 417 new cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 6,895.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday transferred Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Kumar who is currently CEO of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority..