Toddler missing from home in UP's Bulandshahr, police begin search

A complaint was filed on Saturday to trace a two-year-girl who has been missing from her home in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said. The toddler identified as Kavya, daughter of Ankur Sharma and a resident of Hirnauti village under Shikarpur police station area, was last found playing outside her house on Friday afternoon, they said.

The missing complaint was lodged by Ankur Sharma. As she did not return home till late evening, her family members along with local villagers frantically searched for her in the locality but could not find her.

On Saturday, police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons based on the written complaint. Senior police officers came down to the girl's village and assured the family members of tracing her at the earliest.

Circle Officer Gopal Singh said police teams are searching for the girl..