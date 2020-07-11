DGPs of south discuss coordination between states to curb

Left Menu
A release from the AP DGP office said the conference discussed the need for effective coordination between states to curb terrorist activities and nabbing the fugitive terrorists from Tamil Nadu. The police heads decided to take effective steps to control increased activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) along the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu borders.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:04 IST
Directors General of Police of southern states conferred through videoconference on Saturday a host of issues like cooperation between states in keeping a close eye on terrorist activities, enhancing coastal security and ensuring coordination in tackling COVID-19. A release from the AP DGP office said the conference discussed the need for effective coordination between states to curb terrorist activities and nabbing the fugitive terrorists from Tamil Nadu.

The police heads decided to take effective steps to control increased activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) along the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu borders. They also resolved to request the Centre to grant funds for maintenance of boats and security apparatus along the seacoasts as coastal security is a key element in national security.

AP DGP D G Sawang told his counterparts that the state recently constituted a Special Enforcement Bureau to curb illicit transport of liquor and sand, which also booked 150 cases and seized 20,000 kgs of cannabis. Sawang also said gullible girls and women were being trafficked to cities like Chennai and Kolkata from different districts of AP in the guise of providing jobs.

"We need to take concrete steps to prevent this," he said. Directors General of Police Mahender Reddy (Telangana), Loknath Behara (Kerala), J K Tripathi (Tamil Nadu), Praveen Sood (Karnataka) and heads of intelligence wings, CID, counter-intelligence and law and order of the respective states took part in the conference, the release added.

